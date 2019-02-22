Tom Bell death: Tenth arrest in boxer shooting inquiry
- 22 February 2019
A tenth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a boxer who was shot through a pub window.
Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree pub in Plantation Road, Balby, on 17 January and died later in hospital.
A 30-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been bailed, South Yorkshire Police said.
Two men have been charged with murder and seven others arrested as part of the investigation.