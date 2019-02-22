Sheffield bomber crash: Fly-past due on 75th anniversary
Thousands of people are expected to watch a fly-past honouring 10 airmen who died when their plane crashed in a Sheffield park 75 years ago.
The US bomber - a B-17 Flying Fortress known as Mi Amigo - came down in Endcliffe Park on 22 February 1944, killing everyone on board.
A campaign for a fly-past started after a chance meeting between BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Tony Foulds.
Mr Foulds, 82, witnessed the crash and regularly tends to the park's memorial.
The fly-past, involving military aircraft from Britain and the United States, is due to reach the park at about 08:45 GMT.
Crews will set off from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, which is home to the largest US Air Force base in the UK.
Mr Walker, who met Mr Foulds while he was walking his dog in the park, described him as an "amazing man" after hearing his story in early January.
He was eight years old when he witnessed Mi Amigo crash and explode in the park as the pilot apparently tried to avoid him and his friends.
A social media-led campaign subsequently went transatlantic and a fly-past was successfully organised along with new steps and a flagpole for the crash memorial.
The 10 men killed in the crash:
- Pilot Lt John Kriegshauser, pilot from Missouri
- 2nd Lt Lyle Curtis, co-pilot from Idaho
- 2nd Lt John Humphrey, navigator from Illinois
- Melchor Hernandez, bombardier from California
- Harry Estabrooks, engineer and gunner from Kansas
- Charles Tuttle, gunner from Kentucky
- Robert Mayfield, radio operator from Illinois
- Vito Ambrosio, gunner from New York
- Malcolm Williams, gunner from Oklahoma
- Maurice Robbins, gunner from Texas
Mr Foulds previously said he felt responsible, because the plane was trying to avoid crashing into him.
Referring to his regular visits to the memorial, he said: "They are my family. I love them to pieces.
"If I go on holiday I always make sure my son goes to visit. I always tell them how I am, what I'm doing, what the weather's like."
Sheffield City Council advised people to plan their journeys to Endcliffe Park carefully so they can arrive in time for the event, which will be broadcast live on BBC Breakfast.
People are encouraged to arrive at the park for the unticketed event from about 07:15, with a memorial service taking place at 08:00.
Bus services in Sheffield and Stagecoach Supertram are offering free travel for service personnel and veterans until 12:00 to mark the occasion.
Planes taking part in fly-past (weather dependant)
- F-15E Strike Eagles from RAF Lakenheath
- KC-135 Stratotanker
- MC-130J Commando II
- CV-22 Osprey from RAF Mildenhall
- Typhoon from RAF Coningsby
- Dakota from RAF Coningsby
Capt Lauren Schlichting, a F-15E Strike Eagle pilot taking part in the fly-past, said: "We definitely don't take it lightly to be able to honour those who came before us and we're happy to do it."
Lt Andrew Knighten, weapons systems officer in the F-15E, said: "It's pretty humbling, honestly, just for everyone that's gone before us and for us to get to fly over and just honour them."