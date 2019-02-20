Image copyright Google maps Image caption John Methley died in hospital six days after he was assaulted in Rotherham

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man in Rotherham.

John Methley died in hospital six days after he was found unconscious in Midland Road on 4 February.

South Yorkshire Police said he died as a result of head injuries.

Kyle Greenwood, 19, of Spa View Road, Sheffield, and Nafees Hussain, also 19, of Teesdale Road, Rotherham, are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later charged with murder.