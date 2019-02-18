Image copyright Steel Stream Design Image caption Tom Bell died from bullet wounds to his chest and abdomen

Hundreds of people have paid their respects at the funeral of a boxer who was shot through a pub window.

Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree pub in Balby on 17 January and died later in hospital.

A horse-drawn hearse was followed by floral tributes to St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church at Chequer Road, Doncaster.

Two men have been charged with murder and seven others arrested by South Yorkshire Police.