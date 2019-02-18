Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Tom Bell death: Hundreds attend boxer's funeral

  • 18 February 2019
Tom Bell Image copyright Steel Stream Design
Image caption Tom Bell died from bullet wounds to his chest and abdomen

Hundreds of people have paid their respects at the funeral of a boxer who was shot through a pub window.

Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree pub in Balby on 17 January and died later in hospital.

A horse-drawn hearse was followed by floral tributes to St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church at Chequer Road, Doncaster.

Two men have been charged with murder and seven others arrested by South Yorkshire Police.

Image copyright Phil Bodmer/BBC
Image caption Mr Bell's coffin was carried to the requiem mass on a horse-drawn hearse

