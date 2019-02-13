Image copyright Sheffield City Council Image caption Jack Scott was first elected in 2010

A senior Sheffield councillor suspended by the city's Labour group claims he is the victim of identity theft.

Jack Scott, councillor for Park and Arbourthorne, said the administrative claims related to a firm he once ran.

Mr Scott has left his post as the cabinet member for transport and development, but said he intended to continue as an independent councillor.

Sheffield City Council said it had been informed Mr Scott had been suspended by Labour pending an investigation.

In a statement, Mr Scott said: "I understand that there is an allegation about an administrative issue relating to a company that I ran around six years ago."

He said that he had closed the firm in 2013 but that "the company was fraudulently resurrected and re-used, with new directors and a new registered address".

Mr Scott said he had not recorded the company on his council declaration of interests as he thought the company was closed and he was unaware it had been "hijacked".

He added: "I welcome the investigation and look forward to resuming my duties in due course."

A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said: "We have been informed that Councillor Scott has been suspended from the Labour Group, pending an investigation.

"As a result Councillor Scott is no longer a member of Cabinet."