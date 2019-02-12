Image copyright Steel Stream Design Image caption Tom Bell died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen

A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm in connection with the death of a boxer who was shot through a pub window.

Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree pub in Balby, on 17 January and died later in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on Monday on suspicion of supplying a firearm and has been bailed.

Two men have been charged with murder and six others arrested in the inquiry.