Tom Bell shooting: Man arrested over 'assisting offender'
- 9 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the shooting of a boxer through a pub window.
Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on 17 January and died later in hospital.
The 34-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on Friday before being released while inquiries continue, South Yorkshire Police said.
Two men have been charged with murder and six others arrested in the inquiry.