Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Taylor had been painting 20mph road markings on Tullibardine Road

A lorry driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 91-year-old pedestrian by driving without due care and attention.

Barbara Weigert died after she was hit by a 26-tonne lorry driven by Richard Taylor, 47, while crossing Ringinglow Road in Sheffield on 4 December 2017.

Mr Taylor had been painting 20mph road markings in nearby Tullibardine Road before it happened, magistrates heard.

Mr Taylor, of New Hey Road, Huddersfield, did not enter a plea.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 March.