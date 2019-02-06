Missing Pamela Horvathova found in Sheffield
- 6 February 2019
A teenage girl has been found "safe and well" after going missing for six weeks, police have said.
Pamela Horvathova, 16, was reported missing on 19 December and a major search operation was launched.
Rivers and canals were searched during the hunt for Pamela, who was found in Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police had been touring the city with a van showing a picture of the teenager and signs in Slovak hoping it would lead to information.