Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barry Chuckle died after a short illness in August

An area of Rotherham town centre could be renamed in memory of the late hometown comedian Barry Chuckle.

Chuckle, whose real name was Barry Elliot, starred in the show ChuckleVision for three decades with his brother Paul.

The area outside Boots on Effingham Street could be named Chuckle Square if councillors approve the plan.

The move comes after almost 700 people signed a petition which was started by the Rotherham Advertiser.

More stories from around South Yorkshire

The brothers, who were from Rotherham, won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974.

ChuckleVision ran for 292 episodes between 1987 and 2009. Barry died in August, aged 73, after a short illness.

Rotherham Council's scrutiny board will decide whether to support the application when they meet on 14 February, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.