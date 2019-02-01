Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Man charged over Sheffield McDonald's machete attack

  • 1 February 2019
Police van and officers in Sheffield's High Street Image copyright James Martin
Image caption The attack took place in the High Street branch in Sheffield

A man has been charged after a machete attack at a McDonald's in Sheffield.

Police were called to the High Street branch shortly before 09:30 GMT on Thursday following reports of a man with a machete.

A 47-year-old man received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sy Daouda, 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, is charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before the city's magistrates later.

