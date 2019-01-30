Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Alan Battye was put on the sex offenders register for life

A maths teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for multiple sex offences against a teenage boy.

Alan Battye, 56, formerly of Doncaster Road in Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to 14 offences at an earlier hearing, including sexual activity with a child and making indecent photographs of children.

The school where he taught said the offences "had no connection with the school".

Battye taught at Winterhill Secondary in Rotherham and resigned when the offences came to light in 2016.

A school spokesperson said it was a "very serious matter" and the appropriate action had been taken.

"I want to reassure parents and other members of the school community that the allegations, investigation, subsequent court case and sentencing have no connection with the school at all," the spokesperson said.

Battye was investigated after someone close to the victim reported concerns to Derbyshire Police.

South Yorkshire Police took on the investigation and found indecent images of children on Battye's electronic devices.

Det Con Alex Furniss, of South Yorkshire Police, said she was pleased Battye was in prison for his "awful crimes" and commended those who had gone to police with their concerns.

"Battye held a position of trust locally and I understand that news of this case will be upsetting and distressing," she said.

"Such was the nature of Battye's offending, his grooming of his victim, that they didn't feel able to support our investigation.

"This can happen and is understandable given the manipulative nature of this type of criminality, as victims don't always feel they have been victims."