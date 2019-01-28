Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Declan (left) and Elliott Bower were in a stolen Volkswagen Golf that was pursued by police

A teenager who killed four people when he crashed a stolen car during a police pursuit has been sentenced.

Elliott Bower, 19, drove through Sheffield at up to 100mph before hitting a people carrier in November.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan, died along with Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50.

At Doncaster Crown Court, Bower was sentenced to 11 and half years in a young offenders institution.

He previously admitted four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

His brother Declan Bower, 23, and Mason Cartledge, 18, both admitted aggravated vehicle taking in which death was caused and were sentenced to seven years and 10 months.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said it was "one of the worst examples of dangerous driving it has been my misfortune to consider".

He said the trio were "miserably wretched local criminals".

Image copyright PA Image caption Adnan Ashraf Jarral and his son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan died in the crash

The court heard Elliot Bower was driving a VW Golf, with his brother and Cartledge as passengers, which was being pursued by police on 9 November.

He led officers on a five-minute chase over nearly six miles (10km), which ended when the Golf hit Mr Jarral's VW Touran at 79mph as it turned right on to Bannham Road, Darnall, on 9 November.

The court heard the impact of the crash instantly killed four of the people in the people carrier and the three survivors in the vehicle were all seriously injured.

Cartledge and Elliot Bower, who told police he was not the driver, tried to run away but were detained at the scene.

Declan Bower was trapped in the car with a broken leg and wrist.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Vlasta Dunova and Miroslav Duna were also killed

The VW Touran contained members of two different families who had travelled from London to Sheffield and were near home when the collision occurred.

The force of the crash drove the people carrier along the road colliding with three other vehicles.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Jarral's wife Erica Kroscenova, who survived the crash, said: "We didn't deserve this and we lost loved ones."

She described him as a "great father and husband".

Image caption Three adults and a 16-month-old boy who were travelling in the VW Touran died in the crash

The Bower brothers were wanted by police for questioning in relation to serious offences at the time of the crash, the court heard.

Prosecutor Richard Wright QC said in the days before the crash, the brothers posted a picture of themselves on social media in a "deliberate and gratuitous taunt" to police.

Elliot Bower was banned from driving for 15 years and nine months after his release, while his brother and Cartledge were banned from driving for more than 12 years and eight months.