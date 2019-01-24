Tom Bell shooting: Murder charge hearing held in cells
A hearing was held in the cells below a courtroom when two men charged with murder refused to appear in court.
Boxer Tom Bell, 21, was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, South Yorkshire, on 17 January and died later in hospital.
Joseph Bennia, 28, from Balby, and Scott Gocoul, 29, from Bilton, near Hull, were remanded in custody at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.
Both men will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.