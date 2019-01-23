Image copyright Steel Stream Design Image caption Tom Bell died from shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen

Two men have been charged with the murder of a boxer who was shot at a pub in Doncaster.

Tom Bell, 21, was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on 17 January and died later in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said Joseph Bennia, 28, from Balby, and Scott Gocoul, 29, from Bilton, near Hull, had been charged with murder.

Both are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Bell died from a shotgun wound to his chest and abdomen.