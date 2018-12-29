Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fernando Forestieri failed to attend Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday

Sheffield Wednesday FC has claimed that one of its players did not attend a court hearing as he was unaware of the legal proceedings.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fernando Forestieri after he failed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The South Yorkshire club said the "arrest warrant for his failure to attend court will not now be pursued".

The 28-year-old striker was facing charges relating to a post-match brawl.

He has been charged with using threatening words and behaviour and racially aggravated harassment on 24 July, the court said.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at the end of a pre-season friendly between Wednesday and Mansfield.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday said: "It has come to the club's attention that court proceedings were conducted yesterday involving Fernando Forestieri.

"We can confirm that neither the club, Forestieri nor his legal team were aware of this court date and thus the arrest warrant for his failure to attend court will not now be pursued and a new court date is to be arranged."