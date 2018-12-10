Image copyright PA Image caption Elliott Bower admitted four counts of causing death by dangerous driving

A man has admitted killing four people, including a toddler, in a crash while being pursued by police.

Elliott Bower, 18, was driving a Volkswagen Golf when it smashed into another car in Sheffield last month.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, his 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, were all killed.

At Sheffield Crown Court earlier, Elliott Bower admitted four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

His brother Declan Bower, 23, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also appeared.

Image copyright PA Image caption Adnan Ashraf Jarral (right) and his son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan died in the crash

The Golf was being pursued by police when it crashed into Mr Jarral's VW Touran people carrier as it turned right on to Bannham Road, Darnall on 9 November.

Three other people travelling in the people carrier were also injured.

Elliott Bower, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, also pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Declan Bower, also of Harborough Avenue, and the 17-year-old boy admitted offences including aggravated vehicle taking.

All three defendants were remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 28 January.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "This an exceptionally serious case of its kind.

"It demands punishment. Make no mistake, you will be punished."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation after the crash due to the police pursuit.

Image copyright PA Image caption Tributes were left at the scene after the crash