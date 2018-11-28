Harry Leslie Smith: War veteran has died son says
A former World War Two pilot who grew up in poverty and described himself as the "world's oldest rebel" has died.
The son of RAF veteran and author Harry Leslie Smith tweeted to say his father had died while visiting him in Canada.
The 95-year-old Barnsley-born campaigner and left-wing activist suffered suspected pneumonia while with his son John in Ontario.
John said: "At 3.39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan."
Mr Smith rose to prominence after giving an impassioned speech about his life and the NHS at the Labour Party conference in 2014.
After a speech which moved some delegates to tears, he was greeted with a standing ovation and widely praised on social media after warning the UK must "be vigilant" about the NHS.
The son of a miner, Mr Smith lived through the Great Depression and joined the RAF at 22, serving as a pilot in World War Two.
After retiring, he became a prominent campaigner against austerity measures with his own podcast and Twitter account with more than 230,000 followers.
Mr Smith developed pneumonia after a fall during the visit to his son.
He was taken to hospital for treatment last week, with John tweeting updates on his father's condition, prompting many messages of support.
Last night his son John tweeted his father was "less agitated, but tired".
After his father died, John tweeted: "It is 4.36 in the morning and I am wrapped in the blanket that covered him as he lay dying. And I know exactly what my steps are. I will follow in his footsteps. I will endeavour to finish his projects."
Tributes have been paid on social media with Labour's Tom Watson saying "the world is a far better place for his life".
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband tweeted: "Very sad to hear of the death of Harry Leslie Smith.
Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth said: "RIP Harry Leslie Smith will always remember this wonderful speech on the NHS you gave at Labour Conference."