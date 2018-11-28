Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Harry Smith moved Labour delegates to their feet with his impassioned speech about the NHS in 2014

A former World War Two pilot who grew up in poverty and described himself as the "world's oldest rebel" has died.

The son of RAF veteran and author Harry Leslie Smith tweeted to say his father had died while visiting him in Canada.

The 95-year-old Barnsley-born campaigner and left-wing activist suffered suspected pneumonia while with his son John in Ontario.

John said: "At 3.39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan."

Mr Smith rose to prominence after giving an impassioned speech about his life and the NHS at the Labour Party conference in 2014.

After a speech which moved some delegates to tears, he was greeted with a standing ovation and widely praised on social media after warning the UK must "be vigilant" about the NHS.

The son of a miner, Mr Smith lived through the Great Depression and joined the RAF at 22, serving as a pilot in World War Two.

After retiring, he became a prominent campaigner against austerity measures with his own podcast and Twitter account with more than 230,000 followers.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Mr Smith had been one of the last remaining survivors of World War Two and the author of several books

Mr Smith developed pneumonia after a fall during the visit to his son.

He was taken to hospital for treatment last week, with John tweeting updates on his father's condition, prompting many messages of support.

Last night his son John tweeted his father was "less agitated, but tired".

After his father died, John tweeted: "It is 4.36 in the morning and I am wrapped in the blanket that covered him as he lay dying. And I know exactly what my steps are. I will follow in his footsteps. I will endeavour to finish his projects."

Tributes have been paid on social media with Labour's Tom Watson saying "the world is a far better place for his life".

Skip Twitter post by @tom_watson Harry Leslie Smith will remain an inspiration to all in the Labour movement engaged in the fight for justice and fairness. The world is a far better place for his life, words and deeds; and a far sadder place with his loss. Farewell @Harryslaststand https://t.co/B5S6vRG32A — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) November 28, 2018 Report

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband tweeted: "Very sad to hear of the death of Harry Leslie Smith.

Skip Twitter post by @Ed_Miliband Very sad to hear of the death of Harry Leslie Smith. He was one of a kind who never wavered in his fight for equality and justice. We should all carry his passion, optimism and spirit forward. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) November 28, 2018 Report

Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth said: "RIP Harry Leslie Smith will always remember this wonderful speech on the NHS you gave at Labour Conference."