Image caption London North Eastern Railway are among those affected by the damaged wires

Rail passengers travelling on East Coast Mainline services that pass through Doncaster have been warned to expect cancellations and delays of up to 45 minutes.

Network Rail said the problems were due to damaged overhead electric wires near Doncaster.

The delays are expected to last for the remainder of the day.

CrossCountry, Hull Trains, London North Eastern Railway, TransPennine Express and Northern services are affected.

Rail replacement buses are operating on some routes while ticket acceptance is operating on others.

London North East Railway has apologised for any inconvenience to passengers.

A Network Rail spokesman apologised for the disruption and said engineers would be working overnight to repair the damage.

"Just after 11:00, Network Rail workers reported damage to overhead line equipment near Doncaster station," he said.

"Network Rail engineers are on site and are working to resolve the issue but there is some disruption to train services."

Passengers are being urged to check services before they travel.