Image copyright PA Image caption Adnan Ashraf Jarral and his son Usman died in the crash on Friday night

Two men have been charged after four people, including a one-year-old boy, died in a crash with a car involved in a police pursuit.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died with Miroslave Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, in the Sheffield crash on Friday night.

All four were killed when their people carrier crashed with a VW Golf.

The driver of the Golf, Elliot Bower, 18, and Declan Bower, 23, have been charged in connection with the crash.

Three other people who were travelling in the people carrier were also injured.

Elliott Bower, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Vlasta Dunova and Miroslave Duna also died in the crash

Declan Bower, also of Harborough Avenue, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also accused of handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Both men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

The crash between the people carrier and black VW Golf happened in the Darnall area shortly after 20:50 GMT.

The Golf collided with Mr Jarral's VW Touran as it turned right on to Bannham Road.

Image copyright PA Image caption Tributes to those who died were also posted on Facebook and flowers were left by the side of the road on Sunday

A 17-year-old boy arrested on Friday in connection with the crash remains in police custody.

Husband and wife Mr Duna and Mrs Dunova are understood to have been friends of Mr Jarral's wife, Erica Korscenova, 32, who is in a stable condition in hospital.

Their 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova, was also injured and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, who was also in the car and remains in a critical condition.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has started an investigation.