Image caption Farhad Salah and Andy Sami Star denied an offence of preparing acts of terrorism

A date has been set for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to make an explosive device involving a driverless car.

Last month a jury at Sheffield Crown Court failed to reach verdicts on a charge of preparing acts of terrorism against Farhad Salah and Andy Star.

The men, who denied the offences, will now be tried again on 3 June.

Mr Salah, from Sheffield, and Mr Star, from Chesterfield have been remanded into custody ahead of the trial.