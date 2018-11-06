Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of trees have been cut down in Sheffield since 2012

Twenty trees planted in memory of fallen World War One soldiers are to be saved from being cut down, the Green Party has said.

The trees in Western Road, Sheffield, were among 23 on the road earmarked for felling and replacement, despite being healthy.

Councillors voted in December 2017 to remove the trees saying they would be too expensive to save.

Green Party Councillor Alison Teal said it was a "victory for common sense".

The BBC has approached Sheffield City Council for a comment.

The trees, a designated war memorial, were planted in 1919 in memory of pupils at a nearby school who died fighting in WWI.

According to council documents, the cost of retaining the 23 trees and 18 others planted in surrounding streets was in the region of £500,000.

Ms Teal said: "This is a complete U-turn from last December when Council Leader Julie Dore rejected the community's pleas to retain the war memorial trees."

"Of course, if the Western Rd trees can be retained, there is absolutely no reason why hundreds of other, equally healthy trees should not be saved too," she added.

Since 2012, about 5,500 trees have been cut down under the city council's felling and replacement contract aimed at improving roads and footpaths.

The trees have been assessed as either dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory.

However, campaigners say many of the trees classed as damaging or discriminatory are healthy specimens which should not be cut down.

The dispute led to a number of protests resulting in the authority announcing a pause in the programme earlier this year.