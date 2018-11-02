Image copyright ADC Photography Image caption Menzie Yere has made more than 250 appearances for Sheffield Eagles

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help a rugby league player who is facing deportation to Papua New Guinea after spending ten years in the UK.

Sheffield Eagles supporters are hoping to raise £5,000 to pay for Menzie Yere and his family to attain citizenship.

Yere has made more than 250 appearances for the Eagles since joining in 2008 and is the club's record try scorer.

In a statement the club said the situation was "urgent and pressing" and backed supporters efforts to help.

Yere's visa is due to expire in December and supporters want to help pay for citizenship certificates for the 35-year-old, his wife and two young sons.

A crowdfunding page set up on 31 October has so far raised more than £1,500.

Image copyright Alex Coleman Image caption The player has been with the club for eight years

Applications to become a British citizen by naturalisation cost £1,330 for an adult and £1,012 for a child.

The club said Yere had been a "fantastic servant" but despite its best efforts to raise funds to meet the cost of the applications it had been unable to do so.

"The situation is urgent and pressing for Menzie," it added.

"He is part of the club and will always be welcome regardless of if he is playing next season or not.

"He has been a fantastic servant over the past 10 seasons and his record speaks for itself."

Sheffield Eagles play in rugby league's Betfred Championship, the division below the Super League.