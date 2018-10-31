Image copyright PA Image caption A total of 95 mineworkers were arrested, but never convicted, after clashes with the police

Campaigners are stepping up calls for a public inquiry into the so-called Battle of Orgreave.

The Orgreave Trust and Justice Campaign (OTJC) will hand in a letter to the Home Office later pressing for action.

In 2016, former Home Secretary Amber Rudd ruled against an inquiry into the events during the 1984 miners' strike.

Kate Flannery, OTJC secretary, said some documents that had been released highlighted "active government involvement" in the miners' strike.

"That's why it's vital that we have an inquiry to ensure we have a thorough and authoritative review, and to be able to access everything relevant," she said.

Thousands of pickets and police officers clashed at Orgreave during the year-long miners' strike.

Police horses charged at the crowd as officers followed to make arrests.

The police said they were hit by rocks and bottles and had to react to protect themselves, however the miners said they were peacefully protesting when the police charged.

A total of 95 mineworkers were arrested, although all charges were dropped, and a number were injured.

In a statement to the House of Commons in October 2016, Mrs Rudd said: "Despite the forceful accounts and arguments provided by the campaigners and former miners who were present that day about the effect that these events have had on them, ultimately there were no deaths or wrongful convictions."