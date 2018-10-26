Image caption Passengers said the tram-train was travelling at about 20mph

The UK's first hybrid tram-train service in Sheffield remains suspended on Friday after it was involved in a crash on its first day of service.

The vehicle was derailed in a collision with a lorry on Staniforth Road, Attercliffe, on Thursday afternoon.

An investigation has begun and operator Stagecoach has tweeted that the new service and some trams are not running.

The tram-trains run on both the rail network and tram tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Latest news and stories from Yorkshire

Some roads around the crash site were closed for several hours as a result.

The service, which was due to begin running two years ago, has faced criticism after costs spiralled from £15m to £75m.

Depending on its success, the tram-train service could continue running after the end of a two-year trial.

The government-funded project, which was approved in 2012 and run by Network Rail, aims to test the costs and "operational issues" of the tram-train technology with a view to it being rolled out elsewhere.