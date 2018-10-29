Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Clockwise from top left: Iqlak Yousaf, Nabeel Kurshid, Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, Tanweer Ali, Asif Ali and Salah Ahmed El-Hakam were found guilty after a trial

Seven men have been found guilty of grooming and abusing young girls in Rotherham over a seven year period.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the men targeted and exploited the teenagers before subjecting them to to acts of a "degrading and violent nature".

One victim told police she had had sex with "at least 100 Asian men" by the time she was 16.

The men, all from South Yorkshire, were convicted of offences including rape and indecent assault.

One girl described being bitten and raped by two of the men in Sherwood Forest while "high as a kite" on drugs.

Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37, Asif Ali, 33, Tanweer Ali, 37, Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39, Nabeel Kurshid, 35, Iqlak Yousaf, 34, and a seventh man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted after a trial.

The convictions are the latest to come out of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency's (NCA) investigation into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which has identified more than 1,500 victims.

An eighth man, Ajmal Rafiq, 39, was found not guilty of one count of false imprisonment and one count of indecent assault.

Image caption All the offences took place in and around Rotherham between 1998 and 2005

During a trial lasting more than eight weeks the jury heard the men, who are all of British Pakistani heritage, preyed on the girls' vulnerability before they were sexually assaulted and passed on to other men.

Prosecutor Michelle Colborne QC said the girls had been "lured by the excitement of friendship with older Asian youths" but were then "targeted, sexualised and in some instances subjected to acts of a degrading and violent nature".

She said: "None of them had the maturity to understand that they were being groomed and exploited, often believing that sex of some kind was a necessary price for friendship."