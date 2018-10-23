Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flooding in Sheffield in 2007

Plans to invest £3m to protect houses and businesses from flooding in Sheffield have been revealed.

Some of the city's watercourse culverts, which help water flow under roads, will be repaired or replaced.

About 4,000 homes and 1,000 businesses will benefit, Sheffield Council said.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and development, said: "I don't need to remind people in Sheffield about the dangers [flooding] can pose to livelihoods and businesses.

"That is why we are taking decisive action to protect our city from the risk of flooding and making us more able to tackle the threat of man-made climate change."

More news and stories from across Yorkshire

The work affects nine of Sheffield's 48 culverts, covering an area of more than 6.4 miles (10.3km), and will strengthen them for the next 70 years.

Sheffield was hit by severe floods in the summer of 2007 and several flood defence schemes have been announced since then to minimise the impact of future incidents.

Sheffield City Council will be providing £936,700 for the latest programme.

The remainder of the funding is provided by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Environment Agency.

James Mead, Environment Agency flood risk adviser, said: "Sheffield City Council is leading one of the largest flood programmes planned in the country and we continue to support them in delivering this."