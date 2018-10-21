Attempted murder arrest after man attacked in Barnsley
21 October 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was assaulted in Barnsley.
The 28-year-old man was found in an alleyway off Coniston Road shortly after 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
He is being treated for injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital, South Yorkshire Police said.
The 23-year-old man who was arrested has been released under investigation and officers are appealing for information about the incident.