Image caption Crowds gathered as the fight erupted at Fir Vale School in Sheffield

The head teacher of a school where dozens of police and dog handlers were sent to quell a fight at the gates has left his role "with immediate effect".

More than 15 police vehicles, dog teams and a helicopter were sent to Fir Vale School in Sheffield last month.

In a letter to parents, the chairman of governors Usma Saeed wrote that Simon Hawkins has left the school "with immediate effect by mutual agreement".

A new head had been appointed and will start on 5 November, it added.

Two people suffered minor injuries after an "altercation" broke out between a group of students on 25 September, South Yorkshire Police said at the time.

'Great deal achieved'

The letter said: "I am writing to let you know that Mr Hawkins and the governors have agreed he will leave our school with immediate effect and by mutual agreement.

"We are grateful for his work with Fir Vale during which time a great deal has been achieved that will secure the school going forward. We wish him well in his next role."

The letter said governors were "delighted" to announce that Rachel Smith will take over the position.

"Mrs Smith is looking forward to starting with us after the half term holiday and will no doubt contact parents and carers during her first week," it added.