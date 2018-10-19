Image caption Students will be offered training in medical and corporate roles

A hospital trust and school are offering health service training for pupils to "develop a local NHS workforce to meet future demand".

Claiming the country's first "formal partnership", Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is working with Hall Cross Academy near Doncaster.

Students wanting to work in healthcare are getting on-the-job learning in many parts of the NHS.

The academy says it will be a "Foundation School in Health".

Health officials said that roles in IT, medical laboratories and other "corporate functions" would be offered to interested pupils, as well as patient care roles.

More stories across Yorkshire here

School principal Pippa Dodgshon said: "As a school, it is our ambition, above all else, to ensure that our pupils are given the best possible education which will prepare them for a fulfilling and fruitful career, whatever it is they choose to pursue."