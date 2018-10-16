Image caption HMP Lindholme is a Category C prison with 1,000 inmates

Prison officers working at a jail where colleagues were attacked have been told they must operate "a full regime".

Staff at the "volatile" Lindholme prison near Doncaster operated a "controlled lockdown" after two prison officers were attacked.

But the Ministry of Justice obtained an interim injunction on Friday to restrain "unlawful industrial action".

High Court judge Mr Justice Goss said a full regime must operate until a full hearing of the dispute can take place.

Drug use

The Prison Officers' Association (POA) said it did not instruct staff to take any action, and that officers decided to "restrict the regime in the interests of the safety of themselves and prisoners".

The jail is one of 10 the MoJ had previously identified as having "acute problems" with high drug use, violence and building issues.

Packages containing the drug Spice, and mini-mobile phones, were said to have been regularly thrown over the fence.

A report by inspectors in February found that "shocking" levels of drug use at the jail were due to a large number of prisoners connected to organised crime.

Last month, prison staff across England and Wales took part in widespread protests over "unprecedented violence" in jails.