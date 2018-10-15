Image caption The woman was hit and killed as she crossed St Mary's Gate in Sheffield

A man arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run has been released while inquiries continue.

A 28-year-old woman died when she was hit by a grey Fiat as s at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

The car was later found burnt out in the Heeley area of the city.

Police said a 51-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop has been released.

