Image caption A minute's silence was held at the site of the crash

A memorial walk and vigil have been held for a woman who was run over and killed just before a lorry ploughed into the side of a house.

Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died at the scene of the crash on Park View, in Brierley, near Barnsley, a month ago.

Friends and family walked to the crash site from a working men's club and held a minute's silence in the rain.

Mrs Wileman's brother Johnny Wood, who said the family was "devastated", thanked the walkers.

The HGV that struck Mrs Wileman, which was being followed by police, also hit two parked cars before smashing into the house.

Four men have been charged with aggravated vehicle-taking in relation to the crash.

About 25 mourners attended the vigil, and an emotional Mr Wood said he had not "seen community spirit like it since the miners' strike".

His sister's untimely death meant he now knew how victims of terrorism in London and Manchester felt, he added.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jacqueline Wileman died at the scene of the crash

The owner of the house that was crashed into by the lorry was also on the walk.

The newly-built property was severely damaged, with beds and other household items left hanging from the gable end.