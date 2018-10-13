Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on St Mary's Road

A woman has been run over and killed by a car that failed to stop as she crossed a road in Sheffield.

A grey Fiat hit the pedestrian on St Mary's Road in the city centre at about 02:00 BST, said South Yorkshire Police.

The 28-year-old died at the scene, and the car was later found burnt out in the Heeley area of the city.

A local man, aged 51, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He is in custody, said the force.

The women's family has been informed, said police.

