Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samuel Baker died in hospital shortly after he was attacked on 24 May

A 16-year-old boy who stabbed another teenager to death has been sentenced to two years and eight months detention.

Samuel Baker, 15, died after he was stabbed twice in the chest during a street fight in the Lowedges area of Sheffield in May.

The boy, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Justice Nicklin described Samuel's death as "another senseless death caused by knife crime".

An application to lift reporting restrictions banning the publication of the boy's name was refused.

Prosecutor David Brooke QC told the court Samuel had brought the knife to the scene of the fight in Lowedges Road on 24 May.

He said both boys were involved in drug dealing and some months earlier Samuel had robbed the defendant, who was 15 at the time, at knifepoint.

Mr Brooke said the boy had told police it was Samuel who instigated the fight that resulted in his death and he had been "defending himself".

He said while the prosecution did not accept all aspects of his story, on the evidence available, the judge could "be satisfied that it was Baker who was the one who was armed".

Image copyright PA Image caption Samuel's killing was one of a spate of knife-related deaths in Sheffield

The defendant was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which was was accepted by the prosecution.

Sentencing him, the judge said: "Your case represents a story that is too often repeated in cities and towns throughout our country.

"Samuel Baker is dead for one simple reason - young men, some still boys, carrying knives.

"Without a knife that evening, the two of you may have had a fight but that would have been it.

"Instead, what has happened can never be undone."

Life-changing consequences

Samuel's killing came amid a spate of knife-related deaths in Sheffield earlier this year.

His sister Terrasha said her family had "no forgiveness" for the defendant, adding: "Despite what everyone thinks of Samuel, he was not a bad teenager. We know a different side to Samuel."

Det Ch Insp Dave Stopford said after sentencing: "Knife crime has life-changing consequences, for everyone involved.

"The defendant in this case has robbed a family of their son, brother and friend and having this on his criminal record will have a massive impact on his future."