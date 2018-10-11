BBC Asian Network: Arif Ansari denies naming abuse victim
BBC Asian Network's head of news has denied naming a victim of the Rotherham sex abuse scandal.
Arif Ansari was charged under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992 after a live news bulletin in February.
During the broadcast, one of his reporters aired the victim's name, believing it was a pseudonym.
The BBC apologised for the "serious mistake", but has criticised the decision to prosecute line manager Mr Ansari rather than the corporation.
It says it could create a climate of fear for editors reporting in the public interest.
Mr Ansari, 43, spoke only to confirm his name and address and entered his not guilty plea through a solicitor during a brief hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.
Mr Ansari, of BBC Portland Place, London, was given unconditional bail to appear at the same court on January 17 for a two-day trial.
Victims of sexual offences are given lifetime anonymity by law.