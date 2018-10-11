Image copyright GLAA Image caption Searches were carried out by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority with officers from South Yorkshire Police, HMRC and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery offences following raids at car washes.

Two Romanian men with burns on their hands and arms were rescued after two sites were raided in Barnsley on 4 October.

A 30-year-old Albanian man is being questioned after he was detained at an address in the town centre earlier.

A 24-year-old Romanian man was also in custody for the same offences but was released pending further inquiries.

The victims suffered injuries to their hands and arms "through not having the appropriate protective equipment when cleaning vehicles", and their ID cards and mobile phones had been withheld, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said.

GLAA said its inquiry was ongoing to establish "if there are any potential further victims".