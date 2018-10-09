Jill Hibberd: Fifth arrest over Barnsley death
A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a car from a woman stabbed to death in her own home.
Jill Hibberd, 73, died of multiple stab wounds at her house on Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell, Barnsley, on 31 May.
South Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old Barnsley man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of handling stolen goods in relation to the theft of Ms Hibberd's red Audi TT.
Lee Trevor Fueloep appeared in court charged with her murder in June.
Ms Hibberd's Audi was taken from her driveway around the time she was killed.
In total, five people have now been charged or arrested over her death:
- Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, appeared in court in June charged with murder and was remanded in custody.
- Also in June, a 16-year-old boy from Barnsley was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, theft and handling stolen goods in connection with the death.
- In August, 22-year-old Andrew Ashby was charged with assisting an offender.
- In September, 31-year-old Jade Ward, of Willow Garth in Wombwell, was charged with perverting the course of justice.
- On Monday a 20-year-old Barnsley man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.