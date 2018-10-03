Image copyright Lisa Newton Image caption Amelia Thompson, 13, who survived the Manchester Arena bombing, said she wanted a "lasting memorial" in Sheffield for victim Kelly Brewster

A teenage survivor of the Manchester Arena bomb is raising money for a bee sculpture in memory of victim Kelly Brewster.

Ms Brewster, 32, from Sheffield, was among 22 people killed in the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Dozens of bee sculptures, which formed an art trail in Manchester during the summer, are to be auctioned this month.

Survivor Amelia Thompson, 13, said she was raising £8,000 to "bring a bee to Sheffield to remember Kelly".

Image copyright Brewster family Image caption Kelly Brewster went to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister and niece, whom she shielded in the terror blast

Up to 125 bee sculptures were placed around Manchester and about 75 will be sold on 17 October.

Amelia and her friend Darcie Parker, 13, both from Dronfield Woodhouse, near Sheffield, have been raising donations. She hopes the bee sculpture will be a "lasting memorial".

"We want to bring it to Sheffield to bring the city together and remember Kelly," she said.

"It'll show that we're not going to let terrorism win.

"I just want something positive to come out of something really negative."

Image copyright Lisa Newton Image caption Amelia Thompson and her friend, Darcie Parker, both 13, are raising money to buy a bee sculpture at an auction on 17 October

The bee sculptures are expected to fetch between £5,000 and £8,000. Amelia said any remaining money would be used to pay for a plaque and surplus funds given to charity.

"It's a bit difficult but I'm sure we'll get there," she said.

Her mother, Lisa Newton, said Kelly's family supported Amelia's campaign.

She said Kelly's sister, Claire Booth and her niece, Holly, would "decide which bee to bring". They are hoping to place the statue in Meadow Hall.

Image copyright Lisa Newton Image caption Lisa Newton said she was "very proud" of her daughter

Ms Brewster had been to the Ariana Grande concert with Ms Booth and her niece, whom she had "heroically shielded" from the blast in the foyer, her family said.

Manchester's bee symbol became an image of defiance and solidarity in the aftermath of the attack.