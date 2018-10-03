Sheffield's Arundel Gate shut over tower block cladding fears
A main route through Sheffield has been closed amid fears cladding may fall off the city's tallest tower block.
Part of Arundel Gate, one of the city's busiest bus routes, is closed to pedestrians and traffic between Furnival Square and Norfolk Street.
The city council said the "potential loose cladding", on the 31st floor of St Paul's Tower, is thought to have been caused by high winds.
It said nothing has actually fallen from the building.
The closed section of the road includes several Sheffield Hallam University buildings and a main pedestrian route to Sheffield Station.
Latest news and stories from across Yorkshire
Councillor Jack Scott said specialist abseiling teams are working to re-secure the cladding.
"The exclusion zone will remain in place until this work has been safely carried out," Mr Scott said.
"There will be unavoidable delays to traffic in the city centre."
Updates will be posted on the council's Twitter feed.
Bus routes have been diverted down Paternoster Row, Pond Street and Flat Street.