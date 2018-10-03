Image caption High winds are thought to have loosened cladding on St Paul's Tower in Arundel Gate

A main route through Sheffield has been closed amid fears cladding may fall off the city's tallest tower block.

Part of Arundel Gate, one of the city's busiest bus routes, is closed to pedestrians and traffic between Furnival Square and Norfolk Street.

The city council said the "potential loose cladding", on the 31st floor of St Paul's Tower, is thought to have been caused by high winds.

It said nothing has actually fallen from the building.

The closed section of the road includes several Sheffield Hallam University buildings and a main pedestrian route to Sheffield Station.

Image caption Abseiling teams are inspecting the cladding on the 31st floor of St Paul's tower

Councillor Jack Scott said specialist abseiling teams are working to re-secure the cladding.

"The exclusion zone will remain in place until this work has been safely carried out," Mr Scott said.

"There will be unavoidable delays to traffic in the city centre."

Image caption Up to 200 yards (183m) of Arundel Gate was closed at around midnight, from Furnival Square to Norfolk Street

Updates will be posted on the council's Twitter feed.

Bus routes have been diverted down Paternoster Row, Pond Street and Flat Street.