Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Courtney Booth was pictured with a 25-year-old man at Edinburgh Waverley train station

A missing teenage girl who is thought to be with a 25-year-old man has been spotted on CCTV in Edinburgh.

Courtney Booth, 15, was reported missing at about 23:00 BST on 22 September after failing to return home to her family in Stainforth, Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said she was seen leaving Edinburgh Waverley train station on Sunday evening with Tom Fallon.

They then caught the X62 bus from the city's bus station at 19:30 BST.

The teenager is described as slim with light or ginger hair, wearing jeans and trainers.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Courtney was seen at York station, where she boarded a Scotland-bound train

She had been in the Harrogate area before boarding a Scotland-bound train from York.

Supt Paul McCurry said: "This new information clearly leads us to believe that Courtney and Tom may still be in the Edinburgh area.

"Courtney has now been missing for nearly a week and we know this is entirely out of character."