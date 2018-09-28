Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Courtney at York station, where she boarded a train to Aberdeen

The family of teenage girl who has been missing for almost a week and is thought to be with a 25-year-old man are "incredibly worried", police said.

Courtney Booth, 15, was reported missing at about 23:00 BST on Saturday after she contacted her mother to say she was on her way back from Harrogate.

However she failed to return to her home in Stainforth, Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said Courtney had never been missing before and concern was growing for her welfare.

More news and stories from across Yorkshire

Det Ch Insp Jo Bates, who is leading the search, said: "Courtney is known to have been in the York and Harrogate areas over the weekend... and was last seen at York train station at around 3.50pm on Sunday, boarding a train to Aberdeen.

"There are a number of stops along the route and we are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage of each train station to establish where Courtney got off the train and where she then went.

"It's extremely unusual for her not to contact her family. Clearly, we are extremely concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Courtney since she was reported missing to get in touch with us straight away."

The teenager is described as slim with light or ginger hair, wearing jeans and trainers.