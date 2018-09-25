Image caption Crowds gathered as the fight erupted

Two people were hurt and a city's school was closed after a fight outside its gates.

Police officers were called at about 12:55 BST to Fir Vale School in Owler Lane, Sheffield.

The fight saw police dog units sent to the school. Two patients were treated at the scene with minor injuries, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said.

All the pupils are safe but the school was closed at 14:00, head teacher Simon Hawkins said.

Any child who should not leave early would be supervised in the school, a notice on the school's website added.