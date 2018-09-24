Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police had released CCTV images to try and identify Dawid Szubert

A 27-year-old man has admitted killing a man whose body was found in a South Yorkshire street.

Polish national Dawid Szubert, 38, was found dead on Eldon Street in Barnsley in June.

Ricky Ramsden, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley, admitted manslaughter but denied murder at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

The prosecution did not accept his plea and he will face a murder trial on 3 December.

