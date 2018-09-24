Man admits killing man found dead in Barnsley street
- 24 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 27-year-old man has admitted killing a man whose body was found in a South Yorkshire street.
Polish national Dawid Szubert, 38, was found dead on Eldon Street in Barnsley in June.
Ricky Ramsden, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley, admitted manslaughter but denied murder at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.
The prosecution did not accept his plea and he will face a murder trial on 3 December.