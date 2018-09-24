Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Fahim Hersi died after being stabbed outside the Cineworld on Friday evening

A man who was fatally stabbed outside a cinema in Sheffield has been named.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, from the Broomhall area died in hospital after the assault outside Cineworld at about 21.20 BST on Friday.

Seven people had been initially arrested but only a 21-year-old man remains in custody.

Two men and a woman from Sheffield were released under investigation and three other men were released with no further action, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Hersi died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

DCI Steve Handley said: "Our investigation remains ongoing and we would still like to hear from anyone in or around [the area] on Friday evening.

"We would appeal for you to come forward and speak to us by calling 101 quoting incident 950 of 21 September 2018."