Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Walkley Lane, in Hillsborough, at about 00:20 BST

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in a Sheffield street.

The 31-year-old was attacked at about 00:20 BST in Walkley Lane, in the Hillsborough district.

A second man, 29, who was also stabbed has been discharged from hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said a man, aged 24, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding. Forbes Road and Walkley Lane have been closed while inquiries are carried out.

In a separate incident, a woman, 23, has been charged with wounding after a woman, aged 43, suffered slash wounds to her neck outside a house in Kyle Crescent, in the Southey Green area.