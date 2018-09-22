Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Sheffield cinema attack leaves man dead

  • 22 September 2018
Cineworld, Sheffield Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Cineworld in Sheffield at about 21:20 BST on Friday

A man has died after being attacked outside a cinema in Sheffield.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, died in hospital after the assault outside Cineworld at about 21.20 BST on Friday.

Six men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder, said South Yorkshire Police. The seven are being held in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and the force has issued an appeal for witnesses.

