Sheffield cinema attack leaves man dead
- 22 September 2018
A man has died after being attacked outside a cinema in Sheffield.
The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, died in hospital after the assault outside Cineworld at about 21.20 BST on Friday.
Six men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder, said South Yorkshire Police. The seven are being held in police custody.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene and the force has issued an appeal for witnesses.