Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jill Hibberd was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a pensioner in Barnsley.

The body of Jill Hibberd, 73, was found with multiple stab wounds in her own home in Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell on 31 May.

Jade Ward, 31, of Willow Garth, Barnsley, is accused of perverting the course of justice.

She was released on bail and will appear before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on 12 September.

Two other people have been charged in connection with Ms Hibberd's death.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Barnsley, has been charged with murder and burglary; and Andrew Ashby, 22 of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield, has been charged with assisting an offender in a murder.