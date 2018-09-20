Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Gary Dean's body was found at Silkstone Common near Barnsley

The widow of a man found dead in woodland in South Yorkshire said his killing had left his family "devastated and broken".

The body of 48-year-old Gary Dean was found with severe injuries at Silkstone Common, near Barnsley, on 6 September.

His widow Caroline Dean said her husband loved to run and walk in the woods where he died.

A man, 40, arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

A 76-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.

Mrs Dean said her husband's death had "shocked and saddened so many people".

"All of us are haunted by the fact that the last moments of Gary's life were so brutal and violent and feel that no-one deserves to die like this," she added

Mrs Dean urged anybody with information about her husband's death to contact detectives.