Government commissioners were sent in to run the authority in February 2015

A council has been given back the running of its services from government commissioners appointed after a child sex abuse scandal.

Rotherham Council has been under government control since February 2015 after a report revealed 1,400 girls had been abused in the town.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire confirmed the government was "returning all powers to the authority".

Three remaining commissioners will be withdrawn on 24 September.

Earlier this year, when the move was first mooted, council leader Chris Read said it was "recognition of all the work that has gone in".

Services have been gradually returned to the council since the intervention began.

The final services to be handed back includes child social services.

Mr Brokenshire said the return of council powers "was on condition that the council commissions an independent progress review of delivery of services to be completed by 18 February 2019".

"Vulnerable young people who should have been protected were repeatedly failed by Rotherham Council, which is why the government stepped in to ensure these errors can never occur again", he added.

"The return of all powers to Rotherham Council is not a decision that I take lightly, but I am satisfied that the council has learnt the lessons of the past and is now able to provide the services its residents deserve and expect."